LeRoy L. Kulzer, 88, Albany

May 5, 1931 – May 21, 2019

LeRoy L. Kulzer, age 88 of Albany died at his home, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of LeRoy L. Kulzer, Will be at 3:30 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM prior to the service at church in the gathering space. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

LeRoy was born May 4, 1931 in Greenwald to Bernard and Catherine (Caspers) Kulzer. He grew up in the Greenwald area, until he married Mildred E. Nordmann on August 8, 1959 in St. Martin. He was a well driller in Montana and Wyoming and also worked for the Blenker Hardware store in Albany. He and Mildred farmed together south of Albany for nearly 60 years while raising a family of eight children. LeRoy’s pride and joy was his wife, eight children, their spouses, 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Not a day went by without his family visiting their home. He also enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and neighbors by telephone.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Mildred, Albany, his eight children, Gary (Marcie) Kulzer, Albany; Barbara (Scoop) Peltz, St. Martin; Bernadette “Bernie” (Bruce) Stang, Paynesville; David (Denise) Kulzer, Albany; Carol (Rich) Symanietz, Albany; Robert (Deanna) Kulzer, Richmond; James (Mary) Kulzer, Albany; Joseph “Joe” (Debbie) Kulzer, Albany. Also surviving are his brother, Anthony Kulzer, Greenwald and sisters MaryAnn (Kulzer) Samuelson and ErmaLinda “Amy” (Kulzer) Patras both of Chicage, Ill.

LeRoy is preceeded in death by his parents Bernard and Catherine Kulzer; brothers, Alois Kulzer and Nicholas Kulzer; sisters, Renee Mergen, Leona Zehrer, Monica Joaquim and a son-in-law Frederick “Fred” Peltz.