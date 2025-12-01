January 29, 1946 - November 27, 2025

LeRoy Walter Krueger, 89 year old resident of Royalton, passed away on Thursday, November 27 at Horizon Health in Pierz. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 3 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Tim Schiller. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on December 3. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

LeRoy Walter Krueger was born on January 29, 1936 in Sauk Rapids, MN to the late Henry and Bertha (Skuza) Krueger. He grew up in Royalton, where he attended and graduated from Royalton High School. After high school, LeRoy proudly served his Country in the United States Army, where he was awarded marksman. He served from October 20, 1954 until his honorable discharge on October 19, 1956. LeRoy lived for a short time in Madison, WI until moving to St. Paul, MN. He moved to Royalton, where he worked as a carpenter for Tom Gruber and Ed Duevel for several years. LeRoy was married to Rita Posch and the couple were blessed with a son, Mark and they later divorced. He was then married to Judy Yorek and were blessed with a son, Shannon and the couple later divorced. LeRoy found his special friend, Renee and spent many years with her until his passing. He enjoyed wood working crafts, tinkering in the garage and trips with his special friend, Renee to the casino. He was a member of the Royalton American Legion.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mark (Jen) Krueger of Lakeville and Shannon Krueger of Royalton; granddaughter, Danielle Krueger; special friend, Renee Holthaus of Royalton and her children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Clarence, Harold, Jerome, Victor, Henry, Jr, Vernon and a sister, Patricia.