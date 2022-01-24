LeRoy Klaphake, 71, Albany

May 19, 1950 – January 19, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of LeRoy Klaphake, age 71 of Albany, will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, January 25 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. LeRoy passed away Wednesday, January 19, peacefully at home with his family by his side. There will be a time for friends to gather after 10:00 AM Tuesday at the church in Albany. Masks are suggested. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

LeRoy was born May 19, 1950 in Melrose to William and Elizabeth Klaphake. He has lived his entire life in the Stearns County area. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Sand on June 6, 1970 in Lake Henry. LeRoy worked in farming his whole life. He enjoyed farming, playing cards, his grandchildren, and his rocket fuel.

LeRoy is survived by his children, Cindy (Mark) Vanderweyst, Little Falls; Curt (Jacqueline) Klaphake, Kerkhoven; Christy (Duane) Wielenberg, St. Anthony, 10 grandchildren; Chelsey “Tigger” (Bryan) Burt, Chase “Tasmanian Devil” Stanlake, Alexis “Muffy” (Wyat) Grondahl, Tucker “Bud” Vanderweyst, Blake “Huckleberry” (Tiffany) Klaphake, Ethan “Hoss” Klaphake, Destanie “Squirt” Wielenberg, Nathaniel “Alfalfa” Wielenberg, Dylon “Buckwheat” Wielenberg, and Abigale “Sassy” Wielenberg as well as 4 bonus grandchildren; Ke’Ana, Kalia, Kanoa, and Keoni, and 4 great-grandchildren; Rowan “Roll-over” Burt, Harper “Boo-Boo” Grondahl, Vienna “Tootsie” Grondahl, and Hayden “Yogi” Boonstra. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, John (Vera Lou) Klaphake of Albany, Dolores Rohe of Richmond, Hildegard (Othmar) Rohe of Kimball, Florence Jaeger of Roseville, Richard (Linda) Klaphake of Albany, Gerald (Anna) Klaphake of St. Martin, Carol Klehr of St. Martin, and Robert (Grace) Klaphake of Albany. As well as his farming companions; Duke, Bowser, and Bonkers.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Hansen and his brother Sylvester Klaphake.