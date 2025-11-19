September 19, 1953 - November 15, 2025

Leroy Gohman, 72 years of age, a lifelong farmer and cherished member of the St. Cloud community, passed away at his home on November 15, 2025. Born on September 19, 1953, in St. Cloud to Norbert and Valeria (Koenig) Gohman, Leroy dedicated his life to the family farm, embodying the values of hard work, humility, and commitment that agriculture demands.

A hardworking and humble man, Leroy found joy in the simple pleasures of life -- sharing a good laugh, spending time on his farm, getting out socially, and sitting in a swing by the river, taking in the sights, beauty, and activity along the Mississippi. He enjoyed finding a good deal, bargain hunting, and especially appreciated having modern, up-to-date farm equipment and new “toys” to drive around.

Leroy farmed alongside his brother throughout his life, officially beginning their partnership in 1989 when they purchased the 1856 multi-generation original Gohman family farm in St. Augusta, Minnesota -- the very first Gohman farm in the area. The brothers took great pride in their family’s heritage and were especially honored when their farm was recognized in 2023 by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau as both a 100-year and 150-year Family Farm.

In addition to his parents, Leroy is preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Gohman. The bond they shared shaped Leroy’s character and added to the authenticity that resonated in all his relationships.

Leroy is survived by his family and friends. His legacy lives on in the community that deeply respected him for his unwavering dedication, strong work ethic, and genuine nature. As we remember his life, we cherish the memories of his devotion to the land he loved and the people who loved him in return. He will be missed but never forgotten.