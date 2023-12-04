September 20, 1931 - December 2, 2023

LeRoy C. Moser, 92, Richmond, MN died on December 2, 2023, at his residence.

LeRoy was born September 20, 1931 in Cold Spring, MN to Leo and Rose (Stephanie) Moser.

LeRoy’s interests included the collection of vintage vehicle’s, flying, and dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth MacGaren and her daughter Tonya and his six children Judy Procai, Harold Moser, Harvey (Cheryl) Moser, Sue (Jim) Shepard, Chuck (Delores) Moser, Jolene (Isaac) Rizk, brother Duane Moser and sister Mary Jane (Gabriel) Hennen and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his First Wife, Henrietta Moser.

Funeral Mass to be held at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring at 11:00 am, Thursday December 7, 2023.

Visitation from 9:00 am to 10:45 am.