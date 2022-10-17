LeRoy B. Rakotz, 87, Albany

June 30, 1935 - October 12, 2022

attachment-LeRoy Rakotz loading...

LeRoy Rakotz passed away unexpectedly away at home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. LeRoy was a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather (Papa), great-grandfather, and #1 father-in-law.

Cremation arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

LeRoy was born to Bernard and Mildred Rakotz on June 30, 1935.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before meeting Ruth.

LeRoy married Ruth Jarmuzek on June 7, 1958, in St. Anna, MN. With this union was born four girls, Pamela, Corrine, Amelia, and Charlene. LeRoy retired from the St. Cloud Hospital as head painter.

LeRoy lived for his family. His passions were food, driving, and going to the casino.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his daughters; Pamela, Amelia, and Charlene (Jeff) Stromwall, his grandchildren; Natasha, Brittany (Zach), and Christopher (Caroline) Stromwall, his great-grandchildren; Justin, Caitlin, and four siblings.

He was met in Heaven with open arms by his father, Bernard; his mother, Mildred; sister, Shirley; and his daughter, Corrine.

There will never be another man like him.