Leonora M. Hennen, 82, Richmond

January 7, 1940 - January 11, 2022

A funeral service will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. A visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Leonora passed away on January 11, 2022, at the farm surrounded by family. Leonora was born on January 7th, 1940, to Leo and Rose (Stephanie) Moser in Cold Spring, MN.

She married her best friend and the love of her life, Raymond Hennen on October 29, 1959, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. In 1973 they moved the family from Richmond, MN out to the farm. Leonora was the best farm wife, dedicated mother, and the worlds “Best” grandma.

Leonora worked most of her life on the production lines at Frigidaire and retired after 32 years in 2002. She also worked very hard before and after hours with all the farm chores and harvesting seasons. After a long day’s work, she enjoyed a casual Pfeiffers or Hamms beer at the kitchen table.

When she retired, she enjoyed her summers camping at Sinclair Lewis campground in Sauk Centre. There are many campers that became extended family and Leonora loved them to pieces and enjoyed the memories and friendships she made over the years. She loved playing cards, bingo and testing her luck at the casino with her husband Ray. She also enjoyed embroidering hand towels that she gifted to friends and family. She loved all her time with the grandkids and the great grandkids, and they loved her just as much. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Women.

Leonora also loved her time in the kitchen. She always cooked and baked with extra love and on “high” heat at times. Our family enjoyed learning some of her secrets and yet what we made just simply didn’t taste as good. We will all miss her famous monster cookies.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Raymond; children, Deborah (Ralph) Robak, Joyce (Dale) Haskamp, Glenn (Amy) Hennen, Robert (Luann) Hennen; siblings, LeRoy (Ruthie) Moser, Duane Moser, Mary Jane (Gabe) Hennen; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with another one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Rose Moser; siblings, Jerome Moser, Willie Moser, Geraldine Ludwig, Jenny Schmitz.