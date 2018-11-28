Leone G. Herding, 83, Paynesville

August 30, 1935 - November 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon on Monday, December 3, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Leone G. Herding, age 83, of Paynesville. Leone passed away peacefully on November 27, 2018 at Washburne Court in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Anthony’s Parish Cemetery in Regal.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, December 2 and after 11 a.m. on Monday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Leone was born August 30, 1935 in Paynesville to Arlie and Ernestine “Tina” (Pankratz) Manz. She married Jerome Herding on June 30, 1956 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Regal. They farmed on the Manz family farm where she appreciated the connection to the legacy land. She will be remembered for her love of sewing, gardening, cooking and crocheting. She loved to spend time with her family, especially relating to them the history through genealogy, the importance of family and teaching them resourcefulness and determination.

Leone is survived by her children Mark (Theresa) Herding of Paynesville, Steve Herding of Belgrade, Helen (Dhiya) Shaya of Marion, SD, Susan (Mike) Nienaber of Osakis, and John (Theresa) Herding of Belgrade; 15 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her brother Arlie “Billy” (Joan) Manz of Buffalo, and sister Helen (Russ) Jones of Eyota.

Preceding her in death are her parents Arlie and Tina, husband Jerome, and son Mitchell.