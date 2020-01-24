Leona W. Eggerth, 69, Long Prairie

January 30, 1950 - January 21, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:30 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Leona Eggerth who died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. John Yourczek will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel and also one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.

Leona was born January 30, 1950 in Long Prairie to Edward & Irene (Hale) Kasper. She married Roger Eggerth on November 17, 1973 in Burtrum. She worked at Hart Press for 43 years and cherished the many friendships she developed there. She had a passion for sewing and quilting, which occupied much of her free time. Leona was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She looked forward to the resurrection hope and living forever on a paradise earth.

Survivors include her husband, Roger; brothers, Robert (Susan) Kasper of Randall, Richard (Amanda) Kasper of Long Prairie; and sister, LaVonne Ahlers of Carlos.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter; brother, Henry Kasper; sisters, LoAnn Poegel and infant sister, Leota Kasper; brothers-in-law, Pete Ahlers and Norman Eggerth.