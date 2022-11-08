Leona “Pat” Jelinski, 93, Little Falls

December 3, 1928 - November 7, 2022

Leona "Pat" Jelinski, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away on Monday, November 7 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Little Falls American Legion Post #46, Little Falls VFW Post #1112, Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery or the donor’s choice in Leona’s name.

Leona Frances Casey was born December 3, 1928 to the late Martin and Gertrude (Kalis) Casey. She attended District #52 Country School and graduated from Upsala High School. She was united in marriage to Arthur "Art" Jelinski on February 7, 1948. The couple made their home in the Twin Cities for a year before moving to a farm in Swan River Township. Later on, they moved into Little Falls. Leona was a homemaker all of her adult life. Leona and Art were blessed with seven children, Duane, Donald, John, Timothy, Joyce, Carol and Diane. She enjoyed reading, embroidering, gardening, sewing, playing cards, fishing and participating in several bowling leagues. Leona volunteered for many years with the following: Clothes Review and was an election judge for many years. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Christian Mother's, and the Little Falls V.F.W.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joyce Waldvogel and life partner, Mike Jasper of Hillman, MN, Carol Waldvogel and husband, Robert of Cecil, WI, Donald Jelinski and wife, Nadine of Corcoran, MN, Diane Doyle and husband, George of Sauk Rapids, MN, John Jelinski and wife, Karen of Royalton, MN and Timothy Jelinski and wife, Casey of DePere, WI; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Leona "Pat" was preceded in death by her son, Duane Jelinski; parents, Martin and Gertrude (Kalis) Casey; husband, Arthur Jelinski; siblings, Bernard, James, Max and Eileen (John) Palluck.