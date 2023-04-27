Leona M. Roden, 94, St. Cloud

February 9, 1929 - April 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Leona M. Roden, 94, of St. Cloud. Leona passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Sauk Centre Care Center. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Leona was born on February 9, 1929 in St. Cloud to the late Joseph H. and Ellen (Barlow) Primus. She married Walter Roden on June 15, 1948 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She lived in St. Cloud all of her life and served as the Fraternal Secretary to St. Joseph’s-St. Margaret’s Catholic United Financial for many years and was a member of St. Peter’s Parish since 1959.

Leona is survived by her daughter, Joan (Kevin) Zimmer of Sauk Centre; son-in-law, Michael Podtburg of Little Falls, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sadie Roden and Betty Roden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Walter in 2014; children, Patrick in 2001, Joyce Podtburg in 2020; brothers, John, Edward, Robert, Jerome, Clarence, Charles and Joseph Primus; and sisters, Ellen Voigt, Alice Hahn, Anna Proell, Frances Paige-Smoot, Theresia Meyer, Evelyn Lindmeier, Sr. Idamarie Primus, OSB and Emily Primus.