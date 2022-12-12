Leona Celia Smieja Burggraff-Borg, 95, Upsala

November 19, 1927 - December 8, 2022

Leona (Smieja) Burggraff-Borg, 95-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, died Thursday, December 8 at Upsala Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 17, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church in Upsala. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Leona Celia Smieja was born on November 19, 1927, in Royalton, to Philip and Rose (Fussy) Smieja. She married Ralph Burggraff on June 19, 1945, in Royalton. They lived and farmed near Bowlus. Leona married Norman Borg on December 28, 1985, in Upsala where they made their home. Leona also lived in Little Falls before returning to Upsala where she resided at the Senior Living Center.

Leona liked cooking, baking, gardening, and quilting. She liked to dance when she had the opportunity. Leona was a faithful member of Lady of Lourdes in Little Falls and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. She spent many hours cleaning and decorating the churches that were such a big part of her life. Leona was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Leona and Norm enjoyed their winters in Texas for many years.

Leona is survived by her children: Ralph “Butch” (Carolyn) Burggraff, Jr. of Centerville; Elmer (Denise) Burggraff of Moose Lake; Dan (Julie) Burggraff of Upsala; Marlene (Kenneth) Lange of Upsala; daughter-in-law Janice Burggraff of Rogers; step-son Michael Borg of Clear Lake, Wisconsin; step-daughter Karlene (Lynn) Olsen of Lake Elmo; sisters: Josephine Czech of Brainerd; Louise Kroll of Coon Rapids; Clara Zimmerman of Royalton; Janet Popp of Mayhew Lake; 12 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 9 step-great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, 2 great-great step grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Ralph Burggraff Sr., and Norman Borg; son Tom Burggraff, granddaughter Sara Burggraff, grandson Jason Burggraff, sisters Dorothy Kuklok and Mary Ann Borg, brother Philip Smieja, Jr., and daughter-in-law Doris Burggraff.