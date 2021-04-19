Leon J. Koshenina, 74, Sauk Rapids

January 10, 1947 - April 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Leon J. Koshenina, age 74, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required and the services will be live streamed. A link will be provided on the funeral home website.

Leon was born January 10, 1947 in Little Falls to Joseph & Rose (Kalis) Koshenina. He grew up in the Upsala area and honorably served our country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. After his service, he attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College and received training in the automotive field. It was there that he met his future bride. Leon married Kathryn Omann on July 21, 1973 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. He most recently worked as support staff, stocking rooms with equipment and other duties at the Buffalo Hospital, retiring in 2013. Leon was currently a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and volunteered much of his time to the Catholic Church and other related organizations, helping out wherever it was needed. He was a devout, Catholic man whose faith was very important to him. Leon was gentle, kind, caring, and he loved his family. He loved cars and attending races with his brothers, especially the Indy 500. Leon will be remembered for his helping hand, his humbleness and his rather lovely sense of dry humor.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sisters, Gene (Chuwan) of Texas, Teresa (Herman) Rose of Osceola, WI, Kathy (Chuck) Nelson of Maple Grove, Joel of Annandale, Francis (Karen) of Upsala, and Gregory (Arlene) of Florida; and sister-in-law, Ellen of Arizona. Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; and an infant twin brother.