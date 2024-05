May 8, 1937 - May 19, 2024

Leon Joseph Boser, 87 year old resident of Hillman passed away on Sunday, May 19 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Thursday at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery. The military honors will be provided the Pierz American Legion.