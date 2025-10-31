July 31, 1940 - October 28, 2025

Leo Mathew Skudlarek passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park, Minnesota. He was born on July 31, 1940, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Frank and Adella Skudlarek.

After attending Holdingford High School, Leo served in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962, spending much of his service in North Africa. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and enrolled at St. Cloud Technical School, where he studied computers.

Leo began his career at Honeywell before joining Widmer Construction in Minnetrista, Minnesota, where he worked for many years. From 1992 to 2014, he took great pride in serving as a driver for more than twenty films produced in Minnesota, including "Grumpy Old Men" "The Mighty Ducks," "A Serious Man" and "A Prairie Home Companion."

Sober since 1986, Leo often credited his recovery and lasting strength to New Beginnings in Waverly and the support of his AA community.

He was an enthusiast of Corvettes and had a particular passion for cutting grass on the grounds of the Albany Pioneer Club.

Leo is survived by his siblings: William OSB, Mary (Les) Weigelt, Margaret (Leo) Vos, Patricia (Tom) Jurgenson, Tom (Mary), and Mark; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Louise (Alphonse) Lehner.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 3, at the Camp Ripley Chapel near Little Falls, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and the Mass at noon. Interment will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans’ Cemetery, Little Falls. Please note that all adults must show a driver’s license to enter Camp Ripley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Albany Pioneer Club.