Leo Paul Putzkey, 87, Long Prairie

September 11, 1934 - July 16, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Leo Putzkey, 87 of Long Prairie who went home to his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Leo was born September 11, 1934 in Long Prairie to Anthony Jacob & Josephine Otilda (Luke) Putzkey. He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1952. He served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He married Barbara Larson on November 28, 1959 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. He worked as a machinist for 14 years at Right Fit in Minneapolis. In 1971 he opened Putzkey’s Meat Market in Long Prairie. He was a bartender at Long Prairie Municipal Liquor from 1972-1985. He then worked for Larson Boat Works in Little Falls from 1986 until his retirement in 1995. He is a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Daniel) Connor, Paula (Patrick) Bieringer all of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Ann (Luke) Holmquist, Susan (Justin) Peterson, Anthony (Kristi) Bieringer, Justin Connor, Ryan Connor, Joshua Connor, great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Brooklyn, Logan, Adam, Anders, Nova, Leo, Elena, and Atlee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara in 2014, sisters, Marie Brever, and JoAnn Walberg.