Leo Floyd Moore, 90, Cold Spring

December 12, 1926 - February 28, 2017

Surrounded and held by the hands of family, Leo left on his journey to heaven on February 28, 2017. He was guided on the wings of his personal angels, daughter, Patricia Edenborg-Gorman and grandson, Rob L. Birk and greeted along the way by parents, Mary and Irving Moore and siblings, Donald, Orville, Kenneth and Laura (Zanoni) Moore. Leaving behind to mourn his loss, his lifelong love and wife of 68 years, Theresa (Balder) Moore; children Dianne (Robert) Birk, Sharon Moore, Kathleen (Rodney) Hilt, Douglas Moore, Mary Ellen Steen, and Larry (Beth) Moore; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Margie (Joseph) Gebhardt and Mary Jane (Robert) Kotsmith, numerous nieces, nephews, and many cherished in-laws and friends.

Leo spent his entire life in the St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Cold Spring area and 27 wonderful winters in the warmth of the Mission, Texas sun. He retired from Electrolux of Sweden in 1989. A World War II vet, he at only 17 and with his brother Donald, joined the merchant marines and shared his stories with those of us who joined him on his fishing trips. He was a member of the American Legion and will be buried with military honors.

He lived by the rule, “work hard, play hard,” give both your all and sprinkle just a bit of Irish humor to make life fun. Leo was a man of many talents, including carpentery and music. He was a jokester and an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, card player and traveler. But most of all he was a man who loved his family.