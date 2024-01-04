Leo F. Pohl, 84, Cold Spring

March 6, 1939 - January 2, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at St. James Church, Jacobs Prairie, MN for Leo F. Pohl, age 84, who died January 2, 2024, at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Leo was born in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and Alvina (Schreifels) Pohl. He married Joan Beumer on August 18, 1962, in St. Mary’s Help of Christians, St. Augusta, MN. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Leo was a medical technologist at St. Cloud Hospital and worked as a postal carrier for the Sauk Rapids Post Office. He enjoyed his hobby farm, reading, collecting coins, traveling, and genealogy. Leo loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of St. James Parish, Knights of Columbus, and Catholic Aid.

He is survived by wife, Joan; children, Joe (Rhonda), John (Sherry), Jim (Marcia), Jeff (Carol); siblings, Betty (Phil) Schlangen, Linda (Doug) Yozamp; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Home and CentraCare Hospice for the loving care they gave to Leo.