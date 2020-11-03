Lenzmeier Defeats Johnson For Stearns County Commissioner

ST. CLOUD -- There will be no changes on the Stearns County Board of Commissioners. The three incumbents all have been re-elected.

The only race was in District 4 where incumbent Leigh Lenzmeier was challenged by former St. Cloud City Council Member Jeff Johnson.

Lenzmeier won by just 246 votes 51 percent to 49 percent. He says it is the closest race he's had and credited Johnson for running a good campaign.

He says his top priority for the next four years is high-speed internet for the county.

Incumbent Joe Perske was running unopposed in District 2 and incumbent Jeffery Mergen was running unopposed in District 3.