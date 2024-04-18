Lenore M. Johnson, 81, Sartell

November 18, 1942 - April 16, 2024

Lenore M. Johnson, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief illness on Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lenore was born November 18, 1942 in Ironwood, MI to Leno and Estelle (Kivisto) Sterny. She graduated from Ironwood High School and went on to attend Gogebic Community College. In 1976 she moved to Sartell and resided there the rest of her life. Lenore was married to her high school sweetheart, Brian Johnson, on May 23, 1964. She devoted herself to her family, staying home with her children until they started school, she then worked as a Para in the Sartell School District until the early 2000’s. Lenore loved spending time outdoors and staying active. She enjoyed gardening, camping, boating, fishing and traveling with family. Lenore was artistic and enjoyed painting, knitting and doing craft projects with her grandchildren. She was independent, generous, loving, thoughtful and proud of her family.

Lenore is survived by her daughters, Wendy Johnson of Stillwater and Nicole (Matthew) Stiles of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Eli Stiles and Violet Stiles; sister, Kathy (John) Niksich of Ironwood, MI; brother, Michael (Bobbie) Sterny of Inver Grove Heights and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Brian Johnson; son, Steven and an infant son.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.