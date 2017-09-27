Lenora E. Schmitt, 82, Roscoe

August 28, 1935 - September 23, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 30, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Lenora E. Schmitt, age 82, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. St. Agnes Christian Women and Catholic United Financial will pray a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Lenora was born in Richmond, MN to Leo and Antonette (Heying) Utecht. She married Celestine Schmitt on May 21, 1957, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond. Lenora was a homemaker and a farm wife. She loved gardening, quilting, and taking care of her grandchildren. Lenora volunteered at Koronis Manor, and was a member of the St. Agnes Christian Women, St. Agnes Choir, St. Agnes Mission Group, Catholic United Financial, and a lifetime member of the Albany Pioneer Club.

Survivors include her husband, Celestine; children, Ralph Schmitt (Lou), Carol Hemmesch (Allen), Doris Doll(Bob), Cathy Schmitt (Vern), Paul Schmitt, Lloyd (Bonnie) Schmitt; siblings, Florence Heim, Mildred (Merle) Mueller, Rich (Sue) Utecht; in-laws, Rich Schmitt, Theresa Schreifels, Doreen (Urban) Schreifels, Norbert (Rosie) Schmitt, Betty (Melvin) Torborg; 18 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.