Lee R. Larkey, 83, Avon

July 15, 1939 - December 15, 2022

Lee Ralph Larkey, 83 of Avon, passed away at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud on Dec 15.

Mass of Christian Burial for Lee Larkey will be on Thursday, Dec 22 at 11AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church St. Anna, St. Anna. Visitation on Wed, Dec 21 from 4-8 PM with a prayer service at 4 PM followed by a rosary, all at the church. Visitation also one hour prior to Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial in the parish cemetery.

Lee was born on July 15, 1939, in Great Falls, MT to Frank and Gladys (Vinson) Larkey. He graduated from St. John’s University in 1960. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and was commissioned as an officer. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a Captain on November 15, 1972. Lee met Bernadette Woitalla in college, and they married on August 27, 1963, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church St. Anna. Lee was an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service for several years, retiring at the age of 55. Following his retirement, he helped many persons with their taxes and was instrumental in bringing resolution with their tax issues. Lee went on a mission trip to Vladivostok, Russia to help with the renovation of Mary Mother of God Church with Fr. Myron Effing and Fr. Dan Maurer. Lee was active in the Pro-Life movement on behalf of MCCL, where he took many trips to Washington D.C. He was active in the Republican Party at the local and state level. Lee had many interests, including vegetable gardening, raising ducks and geese. He began to raise herbs in his garden for his beekeeping business, called the Honey Hut. Lee not only raised bees, but sold bees and supplies for beekeepers and of course, honey. Many who knew Lee considered him a pillar of the church community. Lee was a person of action, not content to sit and let others do the work. Most of all, Lee enjoyed playing with his grandkids and his beloved cat.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette, Avon, children, Theresa (Michael) Graveen, Cottage Grove, Joseph (Betty Jane) Larkey, Sauk Rapids, Kathleen (Laverne) Freeman, Amherst, OH, Michael (Lori Johnson) Larkey, St. Cloud, Daniel (Nancy) Larkey, Albany, son-in-law, Scott Rausch, Avon, 14, grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sisters, Sue Stark, Maplewood, Nancy Larkey and Patricia Larkey, both of St. Paul.

Preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Mary Rausch, grandson, Jason, and brother-in-law, Harold “Buster” Stark.