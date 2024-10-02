Ledgetober Flannel Fest Going to “Another Level” in 2024

The 3rd annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest will take place from 2-7pm Saturday October 5 at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. Ledge Facility Event Supervisor Meredith Lyon, and performers Ted Manderfeld (Deuces Wild) and Michael Shynes joined me on WJON to talk about the event. Lyon says Flannel Fest is "going to another level in 2024".

The event will include live music from Michael Shynes and Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. Beer and cider tasting will take place from 2:30-4:30. Breweries include Pantown Brewing Company, Blake's Hard Cider Company, Third Street Brewhouse, Back Shed Brewing, @outstatebrewing, @hopandbarrel, Lupulin Brewing Company, Blacklist Brewing Company and Cold Spring Brewing.

Local vendors include Klein's Krafts, Endless August LLC, Scentsy, Northern Plains Jerky Outpost, Whispering Pines Creations, Custom Heartfelt Designs, and My Jazzy Jeans. Food trucks include ODB's Meat & Greet, Mr. Twisty, Dana's Kitchen Food Truck and Catering, Betty's Shrimp Bucket and Grill and Waldo's Pizza.

The event will include games like Cornhole, Hammer-Schlagen, Giant Jenga and more. Contests from 5-5:30 include best dressed, best beard, and stein holding. There will be cash prizes and a grand prize valued at over $600. The grand prize is a 2-ticket pack to any concert of the winner's choice in 2025. Wearing flannel and/or festive German attire is encouraged.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Ledge Amphitheater box office from 10am - 2pm Friday, buy them anytime at ticketmaster.com or at a discount on the valueconnection.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Meredith, Michael and Ted, it is available below.