Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Dementia

THE TIME TO PREVENT DEMENTIA IS WHEN YOU'RE YOUNG

I don't think people realize that the best time to think about how to protect yourself from suffering from one of the many different types of dementia is when you're in your late 20's and early 30's. That's why this class is so important.

My friend Cristina Rodriguez from Silver Lining Dementia is offering this amazing and important class tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18th at two different locations for you. This class will be IN PERSON.

DEMENTIA CARE GIVER'S SUPPORT GROUP 9 AM

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18th at 9 am, there will be a FREE class for Dementia Care Givers at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. It is recommended that you RSVP by calling 320.293.7107.

REDUCING RISKS FOR DEMENTIA: HEALTHY EATING CHOICES 6-7 PM

The second class that is being offered starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18th from will be held at the Sauk Rapids Rice High School from 6-7 pm. This will be the 1st of four classes that will be offered. The cost is $25 for each session you attend. You do not have to attend all of the four classes, but you can if you wish. You must RSVP at 320.258.1577.

The other classes offered in the series are the following from 6-7 pm at the SRRHC as well:

Seven Seconds of Dementia: June 15th

Learning About Diagnosis of Dementia: July 20th

Questions and Answers of Alzheimer's: August 17th

Again, it's important that you pre-register for the classes by calling Amy at 320.258.1577. Learn more about Silver Linings Dementia Education by clicking HERE.