Learn More About Frontotemporal Dementia

DEMENTIA EDUCATION DAY COMING MARCH 10TH

Dementia- It is complicated; and there are many different kinds of Dementia; but only one type of Dementia typically affects people under the age of 65...FTD. Learn how FTD is different from Alzheimer's and other forms of Dementia.

You can bring your questions, and learn more from this Community Education class taking place on Tuesday, March 10th at 6 pm. The event will take place at Sauk Rapids-Rice Community Education at 901 1st St. S, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.

Certified Dementia Educator, Cristina Rodriguez from Silver Lining Dementia Education will be speaking.

The cost of the class is just $25 and you can register by calling 258.1577.

If you would like more information on Dementia education, feel free to call Cristina at Silver Lining at 320.293.7107.

