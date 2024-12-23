Leander S. Sauer, 89, Laporte

March 22, 1935 - December 15, 2024

Leander “Lee” Sauer, 89, of Laporte, MN, passed away peacefully at Serenity Care Center in Avon, MN, on December 15th, 2024. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, January 3rd, 2025, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud. A visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Leander “Lee” was born on March 22nd, 1935, in Cold Spring, MN to Steve and Elizabeth (Eisenschenk) Sauer. Lee operated his cement and masonry business for 40-plus years. Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and the outdoors. He was a very kind, goodhearted, fun-loving man.

Survivors include Lee’s children, Laurie McDonald, Onamia; Sheldon (Jackie), Sauk Rapids; Kirk (Arline), St. Joseph; Sharon Sauer, Rochester; and Vicky (Pete) Walker, Wichita Falls, TX; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Irene Reber, St. Joseph; LaDonna Baker, Waite Park; and Ralph (Carol), St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Patti Sauer; and Lee’s cat, Buddy.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Elizabeth Sauer, son, Brian Sauer, son-in-law, Doug McDonald, great-grandson, Bobby Reed, brothers, Wilfred (Aurelia), Marvin (Ingrid), and Richard, sisters, Ursula (Lucky) Miller, and Isabella (Herman, Richard) Schlomer, and brother-in-law, Bud Reber.

Lee’s family wishes to thank the staff at Serenity Care Center in Avon and Moments Hospice for all the great care they provided to Lee.