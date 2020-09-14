Leander “Lee” Gill, 87, St. Cloud

April 17, 1933 – September 14, 2020

Leander “Lee” Gill, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Leander was born in St. Joseph, MN on April 17, 1933 to Martin and Theresa (Scherer) Gill. He married Judith Haesecke on September 26, 1959. Leander served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He worked at Franklin Manufacturing for 14 years, and then started at the St. Cloud Post Office as a clerk in 1965, where he retired in 1992. Leander was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Leander enjoyed gardening, going on vacations with family and later in life cruising the islands as a twosome with his wife. He also liked fishing with family members and friends.

Survivors include his wife, of 62 years, Judy Gill of St. Cloud, MN; son James (Amy) Gill of St. Cloud, MN; daughter Julee (Paul) Volkmuth of Coon Rapids, MN; brother Ken (Helen) Spoden; sister Ann Marklowitz and her fiancé Gary Rocheleau; and grandchildren, Rachel, Karla, Michael and Megan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amy, brothers Paul Gill, Vernon (Dawn) Spoden, and sister Patricia (Spoden) Brandt.