Lealan E. Stomberg, 96, Becker

July 18, 1922 - October 13, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater for Lealan E. Stomberg, age 96, of Becker who passed away at Country Manor in Sartell on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Pastor Ken Felska will officiate and burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5PM - 8PM on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake and also one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7PM Thursday evening at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Lealan was born on July 28, 1922 in Graceville, MN to George and Esther Stomberg. He grew up on a hog farm in Graceville, MN and attended District 7 county school. While farming in Graceville, Lealan took many trips to Minneapolis by train to sell hogs, and while visiting his sister, Viola, he met his best friend and wife, Kathryn (Kirchenbauer) Stomberg of 71 years.

Kathryn and Lealan attended United Methodist church for 60 years. Kathryn and Lealan moved to Clear Lake, MN the Fall of 1958, and farmed with Kenny and Mary. Lealan was a mail carrier from 1972 - 1999 for 22 years, and he retired from farming in 1987. Lealan’s hobbies were fishing and hunting. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing games with his friends at Shepherd of Grace; his favorites were Domino’s, Farkel, UNO, Right/Left Center and 31 No Peek.

Lealan is survived by his nephews, James Kirchenbauer, Jason Kirchenbauer and Tom Lamont; niece, Eileen Mattison; sister-in-law, Mary Kirchenbauer and many great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Stomberg; sister, Viola Hedine, Vivian Geustner; brother-in-law, Kenny Kirchenbauer and niece Jenny Lamont.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of Grace and Country Manor for all the great care and service given to Lealan.