Layton Michael Wills, newborn

June 13, 2020 - June 15, 2020

A private family service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Layton Michael Wills, who was born on June 13, 2020 and entered eternal life in his parent’s arms on June 15, 2020.

Layton is the son of Michael and Ashley Wills, younger brother to Cayson and Adeline, grandson of Bill and Connie Croatt and Tim and Doreen Wills, great grandson of Ed and Mardelle Croatt and Darrel Wills. Also left to cherish his memory are many aunts, uncles, and cousins.