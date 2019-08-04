Lawsuit Cites Park Nicollet In Man’s Killing of Family, Self

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit claims doctors at a Minnesota health system did not do enough to treat a mentally disturbed man before he killed his family and himself nearly four years ago.

The wrongful death suit was filed Tuesday by a trustee for surviving relatives. According to the lawsuit, Brian Short went to the emergency room, urgent care and his family doctor several times to get help for depression and anxiety in the summer of 2015.

But the lawsuit alleges the Park Nicollet health system did not take Short's "severe, overwhelming and rapidly worsening" illness seriously enough.

Short fatally shot his wife, Karen, and their three children — Cole, Madison and Brooklyn — before killing himself at the family's home in Greenwood in September 2015.

Park Nicollet denies any liability.