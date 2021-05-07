Lawrence “Larry” A. Weyer, Jr., 71, Sartell

January 23, 1950 - May 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Lawrence “Larry” A. Weyer, Jr., age 71, who passed away unexpectedly at Country Manor in Sartell on Monday, May 3, 2021. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church in Sartell.

Larry was born January 23, 1950 to Lawrence & Eleanore (Heim) Weyer, Sr. in St. Cloud. He was a Dairy Farmer and lived on the family farm until 1998. Larry was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards especially pinochle and cribbage, gambling, fishing, spending time at the family cabin on Lake Edward, and playing games with the family. Larry was family orientated, had a strong faith, was a great listener, and had a great sense of humor. He had a good memory and was very good with numbers.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Rupert (Joan) of Sartell, Raymond (Jean) of St. Joseph, Leander (Shirley) of Garrison, LaVerne Braun of Sartell, Jeanette (Tom) Trobec of St. Stephen, Steve (Rosie) of Sartell, Harvey (Arlene) of Sartell, Dorothy (David) Martini of St. Cloud, Linda of Minnetonka, and Theresa (Jeff) Amundson of Florence, OR; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Roger Braun and sister-in-law LouAnn Weyer.