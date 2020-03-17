Lawrence L. Lahr, 81, Sartell

October 31, 1938 - March 17, 2020

Private Burial Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell for Lawrence L. Lahr, age 81, of Sartell, who passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell.

Lawrence was born on October 31, 1938 to Michael and Agnes (Witzman) Lahr in Le Sauk Township, Minnesota. He honorably served in the Minnesota National Guard from 1958 until 1964. Lawrence was united in marriage to Theresa A. Huls on June 30, 1958 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Lawrence worked for Eye Kraft Optical, serving as the Executive Vice President until his retirement. In 2017, Lawrence was inducted into the Vision Council Lab Division Hall of Fame for his achievements in the wholesale optical manufacturing industry. Lawrence was an avid music and movie collector and also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council #5276 where he was a Grand Knight and the St. Cloud Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #530.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Theresa; son, Jeff; siblings, Eugene, Agnes Rothstein, Joan (Hubert) Schefers, Doris (Bob) Schefers, Michael (Sue) and Ken; sister-in-law, Jackie Lahr; brother-in-law, Victor Erkens and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, George, Leo, Evelyn Asmus and Delphine Erkens; sisters-in-law, Darlene Lahr and Marla Lahr; and brother-in-law, Victor Rothstein.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Country Manor Campus, especially Lawrence’s LPN, Crystal, for their loving and compassionate care of Lawrence.