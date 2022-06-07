Lawnmower Stolen in Stearns County; More Stolen Vehicles

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a 2022 Kubota zero turn lawnmower was purchased with a stolen credit card. The business wasn't aware that the credit card was stolen until after the mower was purchased. The suspect who took the mower is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a face mask with a black baseball cap and a bright green shirt. The suspect has a strong southern accent and was driving a half ton Ford truck and pulling a gray enclosed trailer.

Kelly Simondet Kelly Simondet loading...

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for information about a hit and run that took place on June 3rd at about 6:45 p.m. It happened on 7th avenue south and 11th avenue south where a 7-year old boy was hit. A photo of the suspect vehicle is above.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 8th avenue south where a 2020 white Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota license plate HWT 336 was taken. St. Cloud is also reporting a stolen vehicle on 1000 block of 14th avenue southeast where a 2005 blue Ford Focus was taken. Minnesota license EAM 295.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a garage break-in on the 100 block of Riverside Drive southeast. Vehicles were reportedly entered and change was taken out of them.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on 3200 block of 19th street south where electronics were taken from a residence.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.