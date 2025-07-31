June 22, 1939 - July 26, 2025

LaVonne Ione Paulson, 86 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 26 at her home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 1 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, MN with Father Ben Kociemba and Fr. Jacob Toma con-celebrating. Visitation will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls on Thursday, July 31 4-7 P.M. (Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary will begin at 6:30) and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church in Brainerd. The burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd.

LaVonne Ione Gendron was born on June 22, 1939 in Baxter, MN to the late Leslie John and Virginia Myra (Bahma) Gendron. LaVonne grew up and attended school in the Baxter area. On October 20, 1956 she was united in marriage to the love of her life Thomas E. Paulson at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, MN. The couple were blessed with ten children: Thomas, Richard, James, John, Annette, Patty, Lisa, Mary, Virginia and Susan. LaVonne treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, especially the family trips to Wisconsin and Canada. She was always up for a competitive game of cards or relaxing with a good movie. Gardening was another favorite pastime - even wilting plants would bloom in her care. LaVonne had a deep devotion to her faith and loved watching EWTN (her girls even took her on a trip to the EWTN Studio in Alabama). She will be forever loved by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas Paulson of Little Falls; children, Thomas. Jr. (Suzanne) Paulson of Iowa, Richard (Cheryl) Paulson of Wisconsin, James (Phyllis) Paulson of Iowa, John Paulson of Wisconsin, Annette (Tony) diMauro of Wisconsin, Patty (Dave) Tucker of Iowa, Lisa (Cory) Schoening of Iowa, Mary (Joe) Bontjes of Minnesota, Virginia Dolan of Minnesota and Susan (Jon) McArdle of Nebraska; sister, Janice Mather of Brainerd; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jonnie Gendron of Texas, Judy Stroebel of Cambridge and Ronald and Pat Paulson of Spokane, WA; 36 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Virginia Gendron; siblings, Gene (Alta) Gendron, Charles Gendron, Leslie Gendron, Phyllis (Marcellus) Welzant, Maxine (Bob) Mahron, Beverly (Vernon) Liebold and Virginia (Kenneth) Wasnie; brother in law Terry Stroebel.