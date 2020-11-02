LaVonne L. Wing, 87, Cold Spring, formerly Faribault

March 28, 1933 - October 29, 2020

A celebration of life will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond for LaVonne L. Wing, age 87, who died October 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be 1:00 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon at the funeral home.

LaVonne was born in Faribault, MN to Abner and Ida (Vohs) Wunderlich. She married Joel Wing on April 8, 1961 in Evangelical United Brethren Church, Faribault, MN.

LaVonne worked as a care provider at the Owatonna State School, the School for the Blind in Faribault and did clerical work until she retired. LaVonne made quilts, did beautiful cross stitch, was a wonderful seamstress, avid reader and enjoyed remodeling and decorating her homes.

She is survived by her children, Lon (Wendy), Kathryn (Ronald) Grindeland, Diane (Jeff) Schermerhorn; siblings, Sandy (James) Naughton, Wendy (Bill) Erie, Joel Wunderlich; grandchildren, Amy, Stacy, Sarah, Jeff, Matthew, Sam, Danielle; 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joel; sister Delores Duchene.