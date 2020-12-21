Laverne “Vern” L. Cronin, 70, Sauk Rapids

April 17, 1950 - December 17, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for Laverne “Vern” L. Cronin, age 70, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Rev. Greg Sauer will officiate and private burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church and the public is invited to join virtually, as services will be live streamed. Please visit www.williamsdingmann.com for the link.

Vern was born April 17, 1950 in Brainerd to Patrick & Lorine (Vogel) Cronin. He married Coralee (Albrecht) Jordan on March 1, 1975 in Brainerd. Vern worked as a Journeyman in the sheet metal industry for 25 years, and previously worked at the Sartell Papermill for 15 years. He was a member of Christ Church Newman Center, the Knights of Columbus and the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He volunteered for TEC retreats and with the Boy Scouts, where he received the Silver Beaver Award. He enjoyed attending daily mass, deer hunting, spending quiet time at the cabin up north, and the simple things in life. Vern was strong, selfless, giving, fun-loving, and was a great story-teller and joke-teller. He had an infectious smile, a memorable laugh and he cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Coralee of Sauk Rapids; daughters and son, Michele Cronin (Jonathan Sabata) of Columbia Heights, Jackie (Brandon) Dols of Minneapolis, and Michael (Tabatha) Cronin of Rogers; brothers, Norb (Darlene) of Nisswa, Jerome (Linda) of Mendota Heights, Clarence (Anne) of St. Cloud, and Neal (Cindy) of Lakeville; and grandchildren, Pierce Dols, Kylie Dols, Abigail Cronin, and Olivia Cronin. Vern was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane; and infant brothers, Norman and Lawrence.