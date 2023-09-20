Laverne (Rassier) Woidylla, 91, Albany

April 16, 1932 – September 15, 2023

attachment-Laverne Woidylla loading...

Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, for Laverne (Rassier) Woidylla, age 91, will be held at Church of All Saints-St. Hedwig, Holdingford, MN on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11 AM with visitation from 9-11 AM also at the church. The interment will be in the parish cemetery. Laverne passed away at Mother of Mercy Assisted Living in Albany on September 15, 2023, surrounded by family.

Laverne was born in 1932 to Norbert and Irene (Barrett) Rassier in St. Joseph, MN. She grew up on the family farm near St. Wendel and attended Holdingford High School. She married Edward (Eddie) Woidylla in 1951. Laverne was a member of All Saints Parish for over 70 years, Christian Mothers, Rosary Sodality, and the American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. She was a regular member of the Helping Hands luncheon and card gathering. She loved her family and was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.

She worked outside the home including the Holdingford Herald Newspaper, Stearns County Social Services, and the Holdingford Elementary School. She also volunteered as a CCD instructor and caretaker of the Soldier’s Shrine at St. Hedwig’s. She loved gardening and helped plant, divide, and water flowers for Holdingford’s “Petals for Pedals” group along the Lake Wobegon Bike Trail.

Laverne had many hobbies including quilting, embroidering, sewing, and ceramics. She made hundreds of quilts for her family, friends, and the church. Laverne loved baking, especially coffee cakes, rolls, pies, and cookies. Favorite pastimes include playing card games, board games, and jigsaw puzzles. She was a loyal and enthusiastic sports fan and loved watching her beloved Vikings and Twins.

She is survived by her children: Stephen (Donna) Woidylla, Teresa (Dan) Beran, Rose (Steve) Lambros, Julie (Dan) Todd, Jane (Bruce) Lahr, and Jon (Lorraine) Woidylla, 8 grandkids: Lacy, Lindsy, Ben, Brad, Jena, Ryan, Noah, and Eli, 8 great-grandkids: Hoyt, Walker, Jackson, Oliver, Micah, Alaina, Juniper, and Eden, and siblings: Rose Huls, Pat Rassier, and Norene Saldin. Preceded in death by her husband, Eddie, parents, daughter, Shari Chapman, great-grandson, Gavin Ludewig, and brothers Jerome, Donald, James, and Ralph Rassier.

We would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy and Centracare Hospice for their exceptional care and support. Memorials may be sent to the All Saints Church in Holdingford in honor of Laverne.