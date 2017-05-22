LaVerne M. Dylla, 85, Avon

September 30, 1931 - May 19, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville, MN for LaVerne M. Dylla, age 85, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 23 at St. John’s the Baptist Parish Center on Fruit Farm Road. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 -10:00 a.m.in the St. John’s Abbey Church.

LaVerne was born in Hoven, SD to Martin and Ann (Hoerner) Abler. She married Francis E. Dylla on June 1, 1953. LaVerne was a homemaker and worked as a secretary at St. John’s Prep School for many years. She loved traveling and baking cookies to share with all her friends. LaVerne and Francis volunteered at the St. Cloud VAMC. After Francis’s death, she was a foster Grandmother for Avon Elementary School.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Candace), Terry, Joe (Julie), Andrew (Louise), Charles, Loren (Michelle); siblings, Shirley Vargas, Wayne (Monica) Abler; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.