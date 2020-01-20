LaVerne ‘Jack’ Thorsten, 78, Foley

July 28, 1941 - January 18, 2020

nonativeLaVerne 'Jack' Thorsten, age 78 of Foley passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 18, 2020 at The Gardens of Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Rev. Beverly Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

LaVerne 'Jack' Thorsten was born July 28, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to John and Adeline (Stumvoll) Thorsten. He graduated from Foley High School in 1959 and entered the US Navy where he served on the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier, The USS Enterprise, from 1962 to 1964. He married Diane Barthelemy on September 2, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Jack loved hunting, fishing and country music. He was an excellent gardener and his grandchildren loved hiding in the peas and the corn that he planted. He loved to see things grow. The family wishes to thank staff at The Gardens at Foley and Moments Hospice for all their care and support shown to Jack and the family during this difficult time.

Jack is survived by his wife, Diane, Foley and children: Pam (Mike) McIver; Brian (Karri); Troy (Heidi) and Voni (Shawn) Hovland, all of Foley as well as grandchildren: Jake Thorsten, Kayla McIver, Connor Thorsten, Tanner McIver, Joe Thorsten, Brooks Hovland, Ella Hovland, Will Thorsten, Madden Hovland and Landon Thorsten. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Marvin, Foley; Marilyn (Roger) Johnson, Ellendale, ND; Gary (Georgianne), Foley; Danny (Debbie), Foley; Richard (Joanie), Longville; Darlene (John) Kadlac, Howard Lake and Terry (Beth) of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Mohs and a brother-in-law, Ed Koscielniak.