LaVerne A. Olene-Clemons, 94, Princeton

January 4, 1926 - October 5, 2020

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Oak Knoll Cemetery, in Princeton, MN, for LaVerne A. Olene-Clemons, age 94, who passed away October 5, 2020, at Elim Home Care and Rehab in Milaca.

LaVerne Anna Jennison was born on January 4, 1926, in Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County, to Ray and Dottie (Grow) Jennison. After graduating high school, she then met and was married to Merritt Olene for many years until his passing in 1987. LaVerne then married Rodney Clemons in 1992, until his passing in 1999. She was a homemaker and loving mom to her family. LaVerne enjoyed music, and she liked to sing and also play the accordion, guitar, and harmonica. She was an avid animal lover and especially loved dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, garage sales, and playing cards.

LaVerne is survived by her grandchildren, Charity Olene, Melody (Hank) Felczak, Peter (April) Olene, and Trevor Olene (Allyssa Anderson); five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leota Marudas, Peggy Anderson, and Maxine (Mike) Neumann.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Merritt Olene in 1987 and Rodney Clemons in 1999; only son, Daniel Olene in 2013; parents, Ray and Dottie Jennison; and sister, Bettie Walbridge.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Milaca Elim Home Staff for their wonderful care of LaVerne since January of 2014. She thought of them as a second family, and she would do crafts and entertain them by playing her accordion and even yodeling when asked.