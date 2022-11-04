LaVaune “Daisy” M Schultz, 91, Long Prairie

February 28, 1931 - November 2, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for LaVaune “Daisy” Schultz, age 91, of Long Prairie, MN who passed away on Wednesday, November 2, at CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Long Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

LaVaune was born February 28, 1931, to Everett and Frances (DeBord) Dailey in Dodge Center, MN. Her family moved to Jefferson, OR where her parents worked the farm fields. At the age of eight, she moved to Long Prairie which became her lifelong home. While attending Long Prairie High School she acquired the nick name “Daisy”. Ever since, few have known her by another name. Daisy graduated High School in 1950. She married Harold W. Schultz on January 6, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. The couple purchased a dairy and general livestock farm near Long Prairie where they raised their four children.

She was always a hard-working woman. Prior to marriage she worked as a waitress. After marriage she was involved with the dairy, livestock, and farming operation. She worked at the Browerville Milk Plant in Browerville, the Larson Boat Works in Little Falls, and she had the job of de-boning ham at a meat processing plant before accepting a position at Land-O-Lakes in Browerville where she retired as a Laboratory Technician. After retiring she became a caregiver for the Oak Ridge Group Homes. She found this extremely rewarding and maintained contact with some of the young men for whom she cared in her 15 years of service there. Finally, at 82, she retired from her work life.

Daisy always enjoyed travel. She and Harold enjoyed driving to horse sales and shows within the region. They also took longer trips to Florida, California, and Oregon. Their trip to Nome, Alaska was particularly memorable. She always preferred to be outdoors, but she also liked to bake things that contained her favorite ingredient, chocolate. Daisy was a person who put the needs of others before her own. Above all though, she loved her children and grandchildren. Taking part in their 4-H and sporting events gave her great joy. Staying involved in the lives of her family gave her meaning and sustained her, especially in her later years.

Daisy is survived by children, Sandra Ducharme of Little Canada, Cindy (Patrick) Petersen of Waconia and Duane Schultz of Nome, AK; son-in-law Tom Rohr of Long Prairie; sisters-in-law Elsie Keller of Long Prairie and Mildred Dreher of Alexandria; and grandchildren Neil (Vanessa) Ducharme, Megan Rohr, Ashley (fiancé Dennis Thiel ) Rohr and Katie (Darin) Geray.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold; daughter Gelene Rohr; son-in-law Tom Ducharme; sister Marcella (William) Watson; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Maxine) Schultz, Wendelin Keller and Reuben Dreher.

The family would like to thank the staff of CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided this past year.