Laurie Lenz, 54, St. Cloud

February 17, 1965 – August 9, 2019

Laurie Lenz, age 54, died on August 9th after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was aided in her struggle by the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Sandy Witz, nurse, Abigail Namaste, massage therapist and Breanna Ruiz- Clifford, hospice aide. They gave her not only medication but loving and respectful care. Deseree Fly, her loyal friend and caregiver and her sister Julie stuck it out though hard times and good. To them, the family is eternally grateful.

Laurie was a free spirit who didn’t like to be in one place very long. She recently took Dudley, her dog and an outfitted van and lived in the dessert for several months. Even there, she took her card-making equipment calling her creations “free form”. She enjoyed the simple life often giving away most of her furniture before moving on.

She worked as a counselor at the St Cloud Children’s Home, as a referral secretary for a Mental Health facility in the Cities, as a receptionist for Blattner Construction and as caretaker at the Sherburne Court Apts.

She is survived by her son Dustin Gannon and spouse Tyler Jones, Minneapolis, MN, her parents, Mary Lou and Jerry Lenz, St. Cloud, MN, sisters Julie, Sue and husband Mike Guggenberger of Avon, MN and Anne and husband Scott Larson of Moose Lake MN , Melissa Marshall and many nieces and nephews .

Arrangements have been made by Benson Funeral Home. A Luncheon and Celebration of Her Life for friends and family will take place at Whitney Senior Center, 1527 Northway Drive, St Cloud, MN 56303 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Please use the West Entrance.