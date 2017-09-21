Laura Grace Brennan, 92, St. Cloud

May 23, 1925 - September 19, 2017

On Tuesday, September 19, 2017, Laura got her wish to be with Jesus, and join her husband, Bill, in heaven. She passed peacefully and with grace, with loving family by her side, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Laura was born on May 23, 1925 in Duelm, Minnesota to the late Thomas and Amelia (Balder) Kampa. She lived on a farm in a home with no running water or electricity and heat was from a wood-burning stove. Laura deeply loved her 10 siblings and fondly spent time with them throughout her adult life. She worked as a waitress in Foley before marrying the love of her life, William H. “Bill” Brennan on May 2, 1944 at St. Lawrence’s Catholic Church in Duelm. Laura was employed at the St. Germain, the St. Cloud Vocational School in a cooking class and ran a catering business with her friend Sylvia that she enjoyed immensely. Later, she and Bill owned and operated Brennan’s Carpeting and Home Furnishings for over twenty years. Laura was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, Christian Women, and Legion of Mary Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, loved spending time outdoors, gardening and fishing. Laura was a steady presence volunteering her time at St. Anthony’s and the Salvation Army for several decades. She will be remembered for her quick wit, easy laugh, strong faith and her generous heart. Laura was an amazing chef, always preparing the most delicious meals and making it all seem effortless. Her baked goods were in a class to themselves; with her banana bread, caramel rolls or boiled raisin cake ever at the ready for friends and family to enjoy. Above all she treasured time with her family; regularly attending her grandchildren’s many activities.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Beverly “Bunny” and Gary Richards of Buffalo; three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, Jill and Nate Gerard and their children Alison and Benjamin of Stillwater, Bob Richards and his children, Alexis and Jake of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Mary and Jim Richards-Breiter and their children William, Makenzie, Kelsey and Elise of Brooklyn Park; brothers, Vernon Kampa of Maple Grove, Caroll (Carol) Kampa of Coon Rapids; sister- in- law, Mae Kampa of Foley; and many nieces, nephews , cousins and friends of the Brennan and Kampa families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2012; brothers and sisters, Loretta (Joe) Bolagek, Esther (Harry) Anderson, Dorothy (Frank) Macho, Felix (Loretta) Kampa, Ervin (Helen) Kampa, Louis Kampa, Mabel (Elmer) Stotesbery and Lucille Tischbirek; and sister-in-law, Gladys Kampa.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Laura’s life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. St. Anthony’s Christian Women along with the Legion of Mary Auxiliary will pray the rosary at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Father Thomas Knoblach and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their love, care and support for Laura and her family.