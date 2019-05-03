Laura B. Walters, 47, Sartell

February 11, 1972 – May 1, 2019

Laura Beth Walters, age 47, Sartell, MN, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. A luncheon will be provided during the memorial gathering.

Laura was born February 11, 1972 in Minneapolis, MN to Robert G. and Carolyn J. (Petersen) Walters.

Survivors include her mother, Carolyn Walters, brother, Brian Walters, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Walters in 2011.