‘Laughing Out Loud’ with Jason Schommer Coming To Little Falls

HE'S BACK

Great River Arts in Little Falls is bringing back one of our favorite Comedians, Jason Schommer, for a one-night-only evening of hilarious comedy with Jason and friends, on Saturday, April 30th. Jason Schommer is a standup comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with Louie regularly. Louie himself said that "Jason is funny, clever, smart, and on his way to the big time!" Jason has performed all over the US as well as Canada and for the US Military in Japan. He's a regular performer at The Moth and has won numerous Story Slam competitions. He's performed at The Guthrie, The Fitzgerald Theatre in St. Paul, and has also worked on the Rosie O'Donnell Show and so much more.

I'll be interviewing Jason today at 10:40 on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON. You can listen by streaming at www.wjon.com or listening at 1240 am or 95.3 FM WJON.

LAUGHING OUT LOUD

"Laughing Out Loud" will feature Jason Schommer performing stand-up comedy with special guest Comedians Jodie Maruska and Andy Erikson.

MEET JODI AND ANDY

Jodi Maruska is a super sweetheart and a super funny gal. I've had the pleasure of working with her in the past, and can't wait to see her again. She's a comedy veteran who has performed across the country in clubs, events, theaters, casinos, colleges, and more. She can be seen on the regular in the Twin Cities at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy and the Comedy Corner Underground.

Andy Erikson is a standup comedian and unicorn nerd from Ham Lake Minnesota. In 2015, Andy placed third on NBC's Last Comic Standing, and in 2016 she was a recurring guest star on Ryan Murphy's television series Scream Queens on Fox. She performs at clubs and colleges around the country as well and can be found sharing her crazy one-liners on Twitter at @andyerikson.

PRUDENCE FROM BOWLUS IS MAKING HER RETURN

If you've ever been to a Jason Schommer show before, you've probably met Prudence from Bowlus, one of his most loved characters. Prudence will be making her return in this great comedy show. Prudence will be back with The Bowlus Theatrical Drama Guild, in "Prudence in Wonderfalls," a super funny sketch comedy spoof of the classic story of "Alice in Wonderland," but with lots of local humor thrown in. Local stars Robyn Gray, Laurie Koll, Gary Block, Melissa Peterson, Rick Converse, Kimberly Jones, and Allen Riedeman, will all be helping out with this super fun sketch that's sure to tickle your funny bone.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

Doors will open at 6 pm at Great River Arts, and General Admission tickets are just $16. You can purchase your tickets by calling Great River Arts at 320.632.0960 or by going to greatart.org. You can also click HERE now to get your tickets.

LOCATION

Great River Arts

122 1st Street SE

Little Falls MN 56345

