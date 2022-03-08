Last Weekend for Minnesota Ice Castles

NEW BRIGHTON -- This is the final weekend for the Ice Castles in New Brighton.

They will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday, giving you one last weekend to experience them before they melt.

Ice Castles opened for the season back on January 7th. Over the nine-week season, tens of thousands of people have explored the icy attraction at Long Lake Regional Park.

The Utah-based company had five locations across the United States this winter. The Minnesota location was the first Ice Castles location to open this season and it will be the last to close.

Tickets are still available for the final two days at icecastles.com/minnesota.