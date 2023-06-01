Last Chance: Benton County Master Gardener Plant Sale This Saturday

BENTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER PLANT SALE

This Saturday, June 3rd, maybe your last chance to take advantage of the University of Minnesota Master Gardeners plant sales for the year. We have had several great sales throughout central Minnesota, but they are winding down as summer gets underway, and you can take advantage of this great sale happening Saturday morning.

MASTER GARDENERS

This Saturday, the Benton County Master Gardeners will have their plant sale at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School parking lot. The event will begin at 8 am and end when all the plants are sold. The best advice I can give you, is to be in line by 8 am, because these plants sell quickly.

Wondering what types of plants our Master Gardeners will have for sale?

If you've not got all your vegetable plants in the ground yet, you're in luck. There will be a wide variety of vegetable plants ready for planting, along with annual flowers, quality perennials, herbs, house plants, native plants, and many more varieties of plants available.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash loading...

The event is planned to run from 8 am until 10 am, but as I mentioned earlier, once they run out of plants, the sale will be over.

WHAT IS SO SPECIAL ABOUT THIS EVENT?

Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about gardening, caring for plants, dealing with insects, and more. The Master Gardeners start these plants from seeds, so you KNOW you are getting high-quality plants that were grown with love. You can learn more about Master Gardeners and this sale by clicking HERE.

Cash and check will be accepted at this sale.

LOCATION

Sauk Rapids/Rice Middle School Parking Lot

901 1st Street S

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

TIME OF EVENT

8 AM - 10 AM (or until sold out)

PAYMENT OPTIONS

Cash or check.

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures