January 25, 1967 - September 12, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for LaShel “Sheli” D. Klug-Oliver, 55 who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be Monday 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday, all at the church in Sauk Rapids.

Sheli was born January 25, 1967 in St. Cloud to Donald and Loretta (Ness) Klug. She grew up in the Sauk Rapids area, has lived in Buffalo and most recently in Burtrum. She married Dana Oliver and they later divorced, but remained friends. She was a hardworking counselor holding multiple positions in the Substance Use Disorder field. Sheli was very social and outgoing, and well-liked by all who met her. Sheli had a bright and positive outlook on life, always trying to find the positive in every hard situation. She loved playing Bingo, going camping, spending time at Breezy Point, and was an avid hockey fan. Most important to her was her faith and family as she was very proud of her kids and grandkids. Sheli will always be remembered for being friendly, colorful and always accepting of others.

Sheli is survived by her father, Donald Klug of Sauk Rapids; significant other, Dale Hoffman of Burtrum; children, Tiffany Klug of Brainerd, Tanner Oliver of Pine River, Thomas (Brianna) Oliver of St. Cloud, and Tabitha (Elvis) Garcia of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Adrea Klug, Addy Klug, and Leon Garcia; sisters, Brenda (Tim) Wilcox of Sauk Rapids, and Merrilee (Scott Tostenson) Ascheman of Clontarf; and former husband, Dana Oliver of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta in 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.