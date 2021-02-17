Larry John Woitalla, 57, Pierz

July 16, 1963 - February 14, 2021

Larry Woitalla, 57, of Pierz, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding on Saturday, February 20 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 20, at 12:00 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Harding. Please respect COVD-19 guidelines when attending the funeral service.

He was born July 16, 1963 in Little Falls, Minnesota the son of Lawrence Woitalla and JoAnn Cunnigham. He grew up in rural Morrison County. Larry attended and graduated from Brainerd High School with the class of 1981. "Larry was one of a kind", honest, hardworking, stood by is word, had tome for everyone and appreciated the little thing in life. Larry dealt with cancer at a very young age, always at the back of his mind but never defining his life. Larry owned and operated his own Logging business for several years. He enjoyed clearing deer trails, going for drives, checking new wood locations for logging and hunting. He treasured a good visit with family and friends. Larry always appreciated a new project to work on at home, maintaining his lawn and sitting out back and listening to the Martins.

He is survived by girlfriend, Shelly Seppelt of Pierz; father, Lawrence Woitalla of Brainerd; mother, JoAnn Cunningham of Onamia; sisters, Julie (Eric) Boser of Pierz, Lori (John) Kowalczyk of Hillman; other family, Romaine Seppelt of Hillman, John (Renata) Henry of Little Falls, Mark Seppelt of Pierz, Sindy (Ken) Seppelt of Hillman; nieces and nephews, Roxanne (Josh), Bell and Brady Lehmeier of Pierz, Katie (Brandon) and Blair Grittner of Sauk Rapids, Seth (Ashley), Clare and Hudson Henry of Little Falls, Cassie (John) and Noah Omann of Rice, Mitchell Henry of Hillman, Jasmine, Jade and Jetta Boser of Pierz.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Lester Seppelt; stepfather, Jack Cunningham and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Casket Bearers will be: Joe DeLong, Tony DeLong, Kevin Banick, Doug Kowalzek, Kenny Thommes, Seth, Mitchell and John Henry.