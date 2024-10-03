Larry J. Willard, 51, Kimball

June 11, 1973 - October 2, 2024

attachment-Larry Willard loading...

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 11 A.M. at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Larry James Willard, age 51, of Kimball, MN. He died at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on October 2, 2024, with his family at his side. Pastor Roger Fear of Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN will officiate. Burial will be in the Staples Family Cemetery in St. Joseph Township, Stearns County, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Larry was born on June 11, 1973, the son of Sandra Willard Bauer and Thomas Willard in St. Cloud, MN. He was a graduate of Tech High School with the class of 1991. Larry spent several years as a chef throughout the St. Cloud area.

In 2002 he left the kitchen to join S.B. Restoration where he was employed as a materials handler. He was known for his negotiating skill and tireless work ethic. Larry loved working and lived to get back to it. Among his many loves were hunting, fishing and carousing with friends and family. His biggest love was his companion of the last 7 years, his dog Ruger.

Larry will be remembered for his good-natured ribbing, quick smile, big heart, caring ways, and his homemade moonshine.

He was preceded in death by, his grandparents and sister-in-law Dana Willard.

He is survived by his mother Sandra Willard Bauer of Cold Spring, MN; his father Thomas (Ele) Willard of Buffalo Center, IA; his brothers and sister, Randy (Susan) Willard of Montrose, MN, Bill (Dawn) Willard of Hudson, WI, and Kim Willard Schlangen of Rockville, MN, best friend and former wife Laura Willard of St. Cloud, MN; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.